Shriram Natarajan, Actor Who Shared Explicit Videos, Is 'Under Expert Medical Care, Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Update

Shriram Natarajan, aka Sri, a renowned Tamil actor had recently sparked concern among his fans after his bizarre social media behaviour. Now, in the latest update, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has issued a statement on social media and requested for privacy.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares statement about actor Shriram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to X and share a press release which is from the actor’s friends and families. The statement read, “We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice”.

The statement further read, “We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being. Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health. We also appeal to media platforms to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current condition and to respect his personal space as he focuses on recovery”.

“We do not endorse any views expressed by certain individuals in interviews and deny the same completely. We thank you for your continued love, support and understanding during this time”, the statement concluded. For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj had previously collaborated with Sri in the critically acclaimed film Maanagaram.

File photo of Sri | Source: IMDb

Fans heaved sigh of relief after the health update and took to comment section to wishing for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Happy to know Sri is taken care of. This boy is unique in few ways and Tamil movie industry needs him. It takes great guts to be choosy with his choices in this commercial world. He is gutsy, hope he fights back and travels toward his dreams. God bless the boy!”. Another user wrote, “He has the best filmography in the business man hope he makes a return in one of ur film as soon as he is better.” “Praying for his Speedy Recovery and hit back on Big screen again!”, wrote the third user.

All about Shriram Natarajan

Shriram Natarajan was pursuing a degree in Visual Communications at Alpha and Arts Science College, later at Loyola College. While pursuing his education, he made his first acting role in the television show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal followed by starring in 2012 drama thriller Vazhakku Enn.

File photo of Sri | Source: Instagram