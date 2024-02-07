Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Ayalaan: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Sci-Fi's Telugu Version Cancelled In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan's Telugu version was slated to hit the theaters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on January 26.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan song poster
Ayalaan song poster | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sivakarithikeyan starrer Ayalaan, which hit the theaters on January 12 alongside Merry Christmas and Captain Miller, opened to positive reviews. The film, which was originally released in Tamil, was supposed to hit the silver screen in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Telugu language today, January 26. However, the shows of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer were cancelled in several regions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Why was Ayalaan screening cancelled?

According to a report in Gulte, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan's screening was cancelled as some of the legalities were yet to be cleared. Due to legal issues, the film couldn't be screened in the Telugu-speaking states.

Makers announce a sequel to Ayalaan with better VFX

Soon after the release of Ayalaan, and upon seeing the film's reception among fans, the makers decided to announce a sequel to the film. This was recently confirmed by the Phantom VFX, the VFX partner of the film. They shared a long press release on their official social media handles confirming the return of the actor-director duo in the film along with the alien. They also revealed that the makers of the film have kept an initial budget of ₹50 crores for the film's VFX, which might increase later as perfection and a better experience for the audience is their top priority.

What do we know about Ayalaan and its performance at the box office?

Despite witnessing a clash at the box office with big films like Captain Miller and Merry Christmas at the box office, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has earned a total of ₹44.58 crore in two weeks. Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, follows the story of a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

