Teja Sajja's film HanuMan, ever since its release on January 12, has become the talk of the town owing to its success at the box office. The film, in just 6 days of its release, has earned over ₹80 crore in India in all languages. HanuMan, which depicts a desi superhero, played by Teja Sajja, who acquires the powers of Lord Hanuman, has earned over ₹20 crores in its Hindi version alone.

Its business is higher than KGF and Kantara's week 1 total collection. With the film nearing the ₹100 crore mark in India, many are speculating if the film's strategic release around the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya has given a boost to its collection.

In a recent interview with Republic Digital, Teja Sajja called the film's release around the religious occasion a "divine intervention". The actor also talked about the donation promised by the makers of HanuMan towards the temple being constructed in Ayodhya.

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony played a Role in HanuMan box office success?

While addressing the query, Teja Sajja told said, "Nothing as of now. Whatever has happened is because of the film. And, because the audience has liked the film, it is doing well. Maybe, in the coming days, if that translates we will have to wait and see."

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Film's release date was decided much before Ram Mandir inauguration: Teja Sajja

The 28-year-old actor added, "But, one thing as I said, this is a divine intervention. We planned to release the film on Sankranti, back in June only and Ram Mandir's inauguration wasn't announced yet. There was no fixed date for the ceremony at that time. But it all happened in such a way that everything fell into place. Just like divine intervention, Ram Mandir is opening on January 22. After knowing the date of the event, we didn't want to change the date."

Image credit: Teja Sajja/X

Why did HanuMan makers decide to donate ₹5 from each ticket sold to Ram Mandir?

In one of the promotional events, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest, revealed that the makers of HanuMan will donate ₹5 from each ticket sold to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Speaking about the same, Teja Sajja shared, "Our producer is a strong preacher of god and he is a very religious person. We felt that there was some divine connection that has been guiding us and the Ram Mandir inauguration was like a cue for us. He felt sentimentally, that from every ticket that is sold of HanuMan, I will donate ₹5 to Ayodhya Temple. I mentioned this to Chiranjeevi sir and he announced it at the event."

Teja also revealed that the team has already donated the first day and premiere's collection to the religious cause.