Baahubali 3 Takes Over X After Prabhas' Tease And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Fans of Baahubali were treated to another docu-series by the team, titled Baahubali: The Torchbearer. The Netflix special dropped on June 26 and takes fans inside the making of one of Indian cinema's biggest epics. The 4-part documentary consists of cast interviews and some unseen BTS footage, showcasing how the blockbuster movies came to life. It is already known that the Baahubali universe is expanding further with the two-part animated feature film series - Baahubali: The Eternal War. The makers announced this ambitious 3D animation project last year in November, marking the 10-year anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning. A single epic cut of Baahubali was also released in the theatres in 2025.

Baahubali The Torchbearer is a docuseries streaming on Netflix | Image: X

While Baahubali: The Eternal War has got fans immensely excited, the team also seemed to tease Baahubali 3 in the Netflix documentary The Torchbearer. A moment in the documentary caught fans' attention. As director SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda are not around and the camera rolls, Rana Daggubati jokingly says, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…” Before he can finish, Prabhas flashes three fingers with a smile, instantly sending everyone on the couch into laughter, including Anushka Shetty. The series then signs off with the words, “And the legacy continues!”

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This small tease was enough for fans to make Baahubali 3 among the top trends on X.

Rajamouli is currently focussed on bringing his ambitious project Varanasi to the big screens. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is set for April 2027 release. Prabhas, meanwhile, has multiple projects lined up, including Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 and Salaar 2. The Telugu star will also voice the character of Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Eternal War. This big scale animation feature will release next year.