Baahubali The Epic Producer Reacts To Fan Saying Re-Release With 'Chopped Off Scenes' Will 'Destroy Every Emotion'

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies are re-releasing in cinema halls as a single film. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited magnum opus has been certified U/A by the CBFC and has locked a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes, which is one of the longest Indian movies in recent times. The original combined runtime of the two Baahubali movies is 5 hours and 48 minutes. The team, headed by Rajamouli, has been working on the post-production of Baahubali: The Epic. One thing is certain that many scenes have been chopped off from Baahubali: The Epic that were in the original movies to make the runtime shorter by over two hours.

While many are excited to witness what scenes the new version of Baahubali will retain and what all has been chopped off, a social media user urged fans to avoid the re-release in cinema halls. "Avoid this so-called Baahubali re-release. It will destroy every emotion you had for Part 1 & 2. They chopped off nearly an hour of footage scenes that made you fall in love with it (sic)," a fan posted. To this, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda said, "Let me know if you feel the same way after watching it (sic)."

Earlier, Variance Films, which is distributing Baahubali: The Epic in the US, busted myths about a hike in ticket prices for the re-release. The film will release on the big screens in IMAX and 4DX versions too. A new trailer for Baahubali: The Epic has also been released by the makers.

Baahubali: The Epic will also release in IMAX and 4DX versions | Image: X