Baby starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya ran successfully in theatres. The film received positive responses from audience and critics alike. Director Sai Rajesh, well known for Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta, also rose to fame for his third directorial baby. However, the film landed into trouble and faced copyright charges, reported Gulte.

Copyright claim against Anand Deverakonda's Baby

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Baby has landed into trouble. As per a report by Gulte, a copyright complaint has been filed on the film. The case has been registered at Raidurg Police Station by Shirin Sriram. He is a popular short filmmaker and cinematographer. Shirin claimed that he wrote a script in 2015 titled Kanna Please. He said that he narrated the script to director Sai Rajes and later renamed the script as Preminchoddu.

As per the report, Sai Rajesh had suggested Shirin Sriram to narrate the story to producer SKN aka Srinivasa Kumar Naidu. However, now Shirin alleged that Sai Rajesh and SKN stole the script and made the film Baby using his work. The police officials have filed a copyright complaint against the makers of Baby and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby gets a Hindi remake

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda was a huge hit in theatres. The film is now being remade in Bollywood with Sai Rajesh as the director. This Hindi remake will also mark his debut directorial in Bollywood. As per reports, the makers have approached several celebrities like Ishaan Khattar, Agastya Nanda, and others to play Anand Deverakonda's part in the Baby remake. At the same time, Sai Rajesh is said to have felt the need to get Bollywood-style music for Baby's Hindi version and chose a leading composer from the Hindi arena over Vijai Bulganin's tunes.