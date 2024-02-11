Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Baby Director Accused Of Plagiarising Script Of Anand Starrer, Police Registers Complaint

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya ran successfully in theatres. The film received positive responses from audience and critics alike.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Baby poster
Baby poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya ran successfully in theatres. The film received positive responses from audience and critics alike. Director Sai Rajesh, well known for Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta, also rose to fame for his third directorial baby. However, the film landed into trouble and faced copyright charges, reported Gulte.

 

Copyright claim against Anand Deverakonda's Baby

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Baby has landed into trouble. As per a report by Gulte, a copyright complaint has been filed on the film. The case has been registered at Raidurg Police Station by Shirin Sriram. He is a popular short filmmaker and cinematographer. Shirin claimed that he wrote a script in 2015 titled Kanna Please. He said that he narrated the script to director Sai Rajes and later renamed the script as Preminchoddu.

Advertisement

 

As per the report, Sai Rajesh had suggested Shirin Sriram to narrate the story to producer SKN aka Srinivasa Kumar Naidu. However, now Shirin alleged that Sai Rajesh and SKN stole the script and made the film Baby using his work. The police officials have filed a copyright complaint against the makers of Baby and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Advertisement

 

Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby gets a Hindi remake

Baby starring Anand Deverakonda was a huge hit in theatres. The film is now being remade in Bollywood with Sai Rajesh as the director. This Hindi remake will also mark his debut directorial in Bollywood. As per reports, the makers have approached several celebrities like Ishaan Khattar, Agastya Nanda, and others to play Anand Deverakonda's part in the Baby remake. At the same time, Sai Rajesh is said to have felt the need to get Bollywood-style music for Baby's Hindi version and chose a leading composer from the Hindi arena over Vijai Bulganin's tunes.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Amit Shah Should Ask PM Modi, Why He Calls Himself OBC: Udit Raj

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement