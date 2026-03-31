Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra Washes Dishes As Part Of Seva At Golden Temple On Mahavir Jayanti

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Amritsar a few days back, and videos of the actress from the airport went viral online. At the time of her arrival, the actress was seen posing with fans and followers who greeted her at the terminal. While the purpose of her visit remains unknown, days later, videos of the Desi Girl fame from Amritsar's Shri Harmandir Sahib premises have surfaced online.

Suit-clad Priyanka Chopra performs seva at Golden Temple

On the ocassion of Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, Priyanka Chopra visited the Golden Temple. Viral videos show the actress entering the premises of the famous temple barefoot. She donned a powder pink coloured suit for the visit. The actress kept the dupatta on her head in reverence.

Other viral videos featured the Desi Girl performing seva at the Golden Temple. She could be seen washing dishes at the premises, likely after darshan. Social media users and followers of the actress have praised her actions.



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Earlier, on Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her time in Amritsar. The actor shared a visually indulgent post featuring a traditional North Indian thali, captioned "Just Amritsar things..." alongside a face-savouring-food emoji. The image captures a quintessential Punjabi meal, offering a glimpse into the region's celebrated food culture. At the centre of the platter are two golden-brown Amritsari kulchas, likely stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer and baked in a tandoor. Accompanying them are small bowls of dal makhani and chole, staples of Punjabi cuisine, along with sides of yoghurt, butter, and pickled onions with green chillies. Adding to the cultural mood, the story is set to the song Sohni Lagdi by Diljit Dosanjh.



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Before heading to Amritsar, the actor was spotted at the Delhi airport interacting with fans and posing for a photograph. This India visit follows her recent work on the film The Bluff and comes ahead of her much-anticipated collaboration with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli for the upcoming project Varanasi, which is expected to release in 2027.