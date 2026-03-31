Ramayana, King, Toxic: Upcoming Pan Indian Tentpole Releases That Might Match Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Records
All eyes are on the next big-budget pan Indian releases following the premiere of Dhurandhar 2, which has shattered all box office records. King, Yash's Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana are some of the movies that are highly anticipated.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Indian cinema is believed to have completely changed after the release of Aditya Dhar's duology, Dhurandhar. The sequel to the movie, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has shattered box office records, not just in India, but also overseas. Experts believe that it would be a challenge for upcoming movies to replicate the hype and the success of the Aditya Dhar directorial.
However, 2026 is full of such highly anticipated releases. Be it Yash's Toxic or Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, the year's theatrical line-up boasts some of the biggest pan-Indian releases. Some of the movies are big-budget projects that have already sparked a discourse on social media. Whether these films will be able to replicate Dhurandhar's box office success remains unknown, but they are likely to spark a fan frenzy upon release.
Toxic
The most recent upcoming movie that has already got the netizens talking is Toxic. Featuring Yash in the lead role, the Kannada movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. The movie was originally slated to release alongside Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, but was deferred to June 6, owing to the war in the Middle East. At the time of the release date postponement, which was not officially announced, the Yash starrer had already gained momentum in advanced ticket sales, especially in overseas regions.
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Ramayana: Part 1
Another highly anticiapted release is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The big-budget project will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026 and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Lord Ram. The first glimpse of the movie and the actor's look as Lord Rama has already premiered overseas, sparking excitement among fans. The movie also features Sai Pallavi and Yash. It is one of the most talked-about movies of the year and is said to be Bollywood's most expensive film ever.
Also Read: After King, Middle East Tensions Affect Akshay's Welcome To The Jungle
King
The third hugely anticipated movie of the year is Siddharth Anand's directorial, King. The movie will be headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and marks the actor's return to the big screen after 2023, raising fans' excitement. Set on a large scale, the movie has already sparked varied conversations on social media. It is expected to shatter the box office records upon release in December this year.
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