Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Is HIT Actress Kalpika Ganesh Participating In The Reality Show Amid Mental Health Struggles? Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is all set to begin soon and chatter around who all will be participating in it has started. One of the names that has been doing the rounds on social media is of actress Kalpika Ganesh, known for featuring in movies like HIT: The First Case and Yashoda. The rumours have been floating amid claims that she is battling mental health issues and her father seeking police intervention to get her checked in at a rehab.

According to a report in 123Telugu, Kalpika will not be participating in the upcoming season of the Nagarjuna hosted reality show. Whether or not this is because of her deteriorating mental health is not known yet.

Kalpika Ganesh is said to be participating in Bigg Boss Telugu 9 | Image: Instagram

Kalpika Ganesh's father wants to admit her into a rehab center, seeks police help

Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh is reportedly facing severe health issues and is currently in and out of a rehabilitation center for treatment. Sanghavar Ganesh, her father, has filed a formal police complaint regarding his daughter’s deteriorating mental health at Gachibowli police station. He stated that Kalpika is suffering from a serious mental disorder and poses a threat to herself, her family and those around her. According to her father, Kalpika has also previously attempted suicide twice.

Kalpika Ganesh was last seen in the web series Loser | Image: Instagram