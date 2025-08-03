Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Is HIT Actress Kalpika Ganesh Participating In The Reality Show Amid Mental Health Struggles? Here's The Truth

Updated 3 August 2025 at 08:00 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 is all set to begin soon and chatter around who all will be participating in it has started. One of the names that has been doing the rounds on social media is of actress Kalpika Ganesh, known for featuring in movies like HIT: The First Case and Yashoda. The rumours have been floating amid claims that she is battling mental health issues and her father seeking police intervention to get her checked in at a rehab.
According to a report in 123Telugu, Kalpika will not be participating in the upcoming season of the Nagarjuna hosted reality show. Whether or not this is because of her deteriorating mental health is not known yet.
Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh is reportedly facing severe health issues and is currently in and out of a rehabilitation center for treatment. Sanghavar Ganesh, her father, has filed a formal police complaint regarding his daughter’s deteriorating mental health at Gachibowli police station. He stated that Kalpika is suffering from a serious mental disorder and poses a threat to herself, her family and those around her. According to her father, Kalpika has also previously attempted suicide twice.
Sanghavar claimed that Kalpika has stopped taking the prescribed medication. This has led to her facing severe bouts of depression. Her condition is also accompanied by aggressive behaviour, which often leads to public nuisance. Sanghavar has requested that her daughter be put in a rehab until her treatment is complete. In a separate incident that unfolded in June, Kalpika had an altercation with the staff of a Hyderabad pub while celebrating her birthday. She reportedly refused to pay her bill and argued with staff over a complimentary cake.
