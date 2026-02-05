Bite Size Appetizers, Glamorous Guests And Endless Sea: Inside Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy's Pre-Wedding Celebrations On Yacht In Dubai

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika Reddy have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with an intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai. The bash was attended by close friends and family, including Sirish's brother, superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who joined the couple for a celebration filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.

The party brought together the couple's inner circle for a relaxed and enjoyable evening. The pre-wedding bash marks the beginning of a series of celebrations leading up to the couple's marriage on March 6. While female guests looked stunning in beautiful summer dresses, the men kept it cool in casual loungewear. The guests could be seen indulging in bite sized appetizers and drinks as the golden hour set in and the yacht sailed into the endless sea.

A video shared by the soon-to-be married couple shows champagne being popped and sprayed. Allu Arjun is seen standing beside his brother Sirish during these festive highlights, adding to the celebratory vibe.

Back in December last year, Sirish announced his wedding date with Nayanika. He had shared that he would be tying the knot on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy. Sirish made the announcement via a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews. Speaking about the coincidence of the marriage date, Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 Feb end and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will marry on March 6 | Image: Instagram