Updated 5 February 2026 at 22:40 IST
Bite Size Appetizers, Glamorous Guests And Endless Sea: Inside Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy's Pre-Wedding Celebrations On Yacht In Dubai
Back in December last year, Allu Sirish announced that his wedding with Nayanika Reddy will take place in March. The couple hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash in Dubai, attended by close friends and family members.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika Reddy have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with an intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai. The bash was attended by close friends and family, including Sirish's brother, superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who joined the couple for a celebration filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments against the stunning Dubai skyline.
The party brought together the couple's inner circle for a relaxed and enjoyable evening. The pre-wedding bash marks the beginning of a series of celebrations leading up to the couple's marriage on March 6. While female guests looked stunning in beautiful summer dresses, the men kept it cool in casual loungewear. The guests could be seen indulging in bite sized appetizers and drinks as the golden hour set in and the yacht sailed into the endless sea.
A video shared by the soon-to-be married couple shows champagne being popped and sprayed. Allu Arjun is seen standing beside his brother Sirish during these festive highlights, adding to the celebratory vibe.
Advertisement
Back in December last year, Sirish announced his wedding date with Nayanika. He had shared that he would be tying the knot on March 6, the same day his brother Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy. Sirish made the announcement via a viral reel featuring him alongside his nieces and nephews. Speaking about the coincidence of the marriage date, Sirish said, "When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 Feb end and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue's availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6."
Advertisement
The actor further shared that it was only then that they even realised this "very happy coincidence of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha's." "His date has been such a deeply meaningful date for all of us and knowing that I'm marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing...feels like destiny! Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together - the love, respect and shared growth - has been really inspiring for me. As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that's rich in experiences, understanding, love and above all, mutual respect," Sirish said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 22:40 IST