After a long absence, renowned Tollywood comedian Brahmanandam recently made his acting comeback with the 2023 film Keedaa Cola. While rumours of the actor making an appearance in Ram Charan's Game Changer and Prabhas' The Raja Saab is still up in the air, Brahmanandam is confirmed to make his Bollywood debut in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

Brahmanandam to share screen space with Guru Randhawa

As per 123Telugu, Brahmanandam will be breaking his 25-year-long absence from Bollywood with Hindi film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. For those who don't know, the actor was last seen in Sooryavansham, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Alongside debutante hero Guru Randhawa and actress Saiee Manjrekar, known for her roles in Major and Skanda, Brahmanandam is scheduled to mark his Bollywood comeback.

Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, the film is directed by G. Ashok and is slated for a theatrical release on February 16, 2024. The film marks not only Guru’s cinematic debut but also promises to be an entertaining blend of humor, romance, and quirky storytelling, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.

Brahmanandam To Make His Nepali Film Debut

Additionally, Brahmanandam will also be making his Nepali feature film debut later this year. Andhra Box Office.Com took to its X handle to announce the film titled Hrashwo Deergha with a poster. In the poster, the veteran star is sporting a Nepali look and their traditional cap, looking all shocked. The film stars Harihar Adhikari, Neeta Dhungana, Pradeep Rawat, and Sunil Verma in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres later this year on September 27.

Brahmanandam made his acting debut with the 1986 film Chantabbai, and since then, it has been over 3 decades in the industry. Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits being a living actor, which is over 1,050 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema. Recently, he was seen in a Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.