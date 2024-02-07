Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highy anticipated films of the year starring Prabhas as the main lead. The movie will also feature Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. Now, the latest buzz around Kalki 2898 AD says that Nani will be playing a cameo in the Prabhas starrer.

Nani to play Kripacharya in Kalki 2898 AD?

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin has been in news for its plot, star cast, posters and much more. Now, Gets Cinema reported that Nani, who is basking in the success of Hi Nanna, will make a cameo appearance in the Prabhas starrer. It has been reported that he will play Kripacharya in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kripacharya is a major character in the Indian epic Mahabharata. He was a well-known warrior and archery instructor, revered for his wisdom and knowledge. Kripacharya was born to Shardwan and Janapadi during the Kripa dynasty. He was Kripi's younger brother, and she later married Drona. However, neither Nani nor the makers have officially confirmed the news.

Apart from Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda may also appear in cameo roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

What more do we know about Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD?

A few days ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the new poster of the film to announce the release date. The film headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone will hit the big screens on May 9. Meanwhile, the new poster featured Prabhas sporting an armour while giving an intense look.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's first collaboration on screen. Meanwhile, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan earlier featured in the 2015 film Piku together. Meanwhile, the teaser of the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.