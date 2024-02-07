Advertisement

Prasanth Varma, the creative force behind HanuMan, recently announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Riding high on the massive box office triumph of HanuMan, which collected around Rs 230 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 50 crore, Varma is now gearing up for an even grander project.

Wider Release, Star-Studded Cast

In a recent interview with Republic, Prashant Varma revealed that Jai Hanuman would have a wider release and feature actors not only from the South Indian film industries but also from Bollywood. Emphasising the scale of the upcoming film, Varma declared it would be "one of the biggest films that will come out of India."

He shared insights into the casting process, stating, "Actors from all around the country will be part of the film including Bollywood actors. We have already started having conversations with a couple of them. I have told everyone that I have to audition, I have to do look tests and all.” “It is because even though the actors are big stars, the roles that they are playing are much bigger than their stardom,” he explained.

Having received calls from Bollywood A-listers after the success of HanuMan, Varma expressed his eagerness to collaborate with them and underlined the importance of finding actors who fit the roles in Jai Hanuman and his upcoming movies, — all part of his mythological superhero cinematic universe -- through auditions and look tests.

Who Will Be Part Of The Jai Hanuman Cast?

When asked if any of the original HanuMan actors would reprise their roles in Jai Hanuman, Varma affirmed, "Yeah, absolutely." He, however, maintained an air of mystery around the names of the returning cast members. He also declined to disclose the names of actors currently in contention for the lead roles in the sequel, stating, "Not at this point because it is still in a very early discussion. Just the initial meetings have happened."

What Is The Plot Of Jai Hanuman?

Varma shed light on the plot of the highly anticipated sequel, stating, “Jai Hanuman is about a promise that Hanumanji had given to Prabhu Shri Ram. Prabhu Shri Ram had asked Hanumanji for a promise which he waits for thousands of years to fulfill. So, now that time has come to fulfill that promise.”

The film will explore Hanumanji emerging from years of meditation to fulfill the promise. “Jai Hanuman follows Hanumanji coming out of his years of meditation to fulfil that promise. There is going to be a big war that Hanumanji is going to fight.“ Varma teased, "We are creating an entirely new world for this film," hinting at the grandeur and innovation audiences can expect.

With HanuMan making waves at the box office and earning acclaim for its spectacular VFX despite budget constraints, Prasanth Varma's vision for the sequel Jai Hanuman raises expectations for an even more epic cinematic experience.