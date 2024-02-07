Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Is Nani Starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Eyeing Independence Day Release Amid Pushpa 2 Delay Rumours?

The Nani led Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is reportedly eyeing the much contested for Independence Day release date , if Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is delayed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nani, Allu Arjun
Nani, Allu Arjun | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Off late, there has been immense internet chatter around the much awaited Sukumar film, Pushpa 2: The Conclusion, being postponed. The film's long standing release date has been August 15, which will mark the end to Allu Arjun's hiatus from the silver screen. However, recent reports suggest that the hallowed Independence Day release date is now also being eyed by another big banner production.

Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to release in August?


Nani was last seen in the Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for his next, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The action drama film, helmed by Vivek Athreya, commenced filming in Hyderabad, last November. As per an Aakashvaani report, the makers of the film have decided to lock in August 15 as the release date of the film.

The contingency over the film releasing on August 15 is Pushpa 2's release date. Nani's film in all likelihood will not be clashing with Pushpa 2 as the makers will lock the mid-August date for release only if Pushpa 2 gets delayed. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's prospects at the box office already appear bright, considering the whopping amount its digital rights has been sold for. Seeing the stellar OTT response to Hi Nanna, Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights of the film for ₹45 crores. An official confirmation regarding the release however, is awaited.

Pushpa 2 likely to release on Independence Day


The rumours of Pushpa 2's release being delayed have not been addressed by the makers of the film. On January 29, a countdown was shared by Mythri Movie Makers - the production house bankrolling the project - which re-asserted the release date of the film as August 15. 

On January 29, sharing a poster of the film, the official X handle of the production house set in motion a countdown of 200 days to the film's release. The post read, "200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE  #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 #PushpaKaRuleIn200Days"
 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

