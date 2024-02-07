Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Jr NTR Comes Onboard Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Amid Devara Release Delay?

Jr NTR will also be joining the star cast of Kalki 2898 AD as per latest reports. The film is slated to hit the big screens on May 9, 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki poster
Kalki poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of the film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. While it is anticipated that several other A-listers will join the star cast of Kalki 2898 AD, the latest buzz around the film says that Jr NTR will also be joining the team. Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to on May 9, 2024.

Will Jr NTR join the team of Kalki 2898 AD?

As per a report by GetsCinema, Jr NTR will be playing the role of Parashurama in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Jr NTR may appear in a cameo role in Kalki 2898 AD. However, neither Jr NTR nor his team has confirmed the news. According to the Kalki Purana, Parashurama will serve as the martial guru or mentor of Shri Kalki, Lord Vishnu's tenth and final avatar. Parashurama, also known as Chiranjeevi, is one of the most prominent Rishis of the Kali Yuga.

 

Apart from Jr NTR, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and several others may also appear in cameo roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR is currently gearing up for his film Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor and others.

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently unveiled a new poster to announce the film's release date. The film, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, will hit the big screens on May 9. Meanwhile, the new poster showed Prabhas wearing armour and giving an intense look.

 

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first on-screen collaboration. Meanwhile, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan previously appeared in the 2015 film Piku together. Meanwhile, a teaser for the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World30 minutes ago

  4. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News37 minutes ago

  5. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement