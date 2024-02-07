Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated films of the film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. While it is anticipated that several other A-listers will join the star cast of Kalki 2898 AD, the latest buzz around the film says that Jr NTR will also be joining the team. Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to on May 9, 2024.

Will Jr NTR join the team of Kalki 2898 AD?

As per a report by GetsCinema, Jr NTR will be playing the role of Parashurama in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Jr NTR may appear in a cameo role in Kalki 2898 AD. However, neither Jr NTR nor his team has confirmed the news. According to the Kalki Purana, Parashurama will serve as the martial guru or mentor of Shri Kalki, Lord Vishnu's tenth and final avatar. Parashurama, also known as Chiranjeevi, is one of the most prominent Rishis of the Kali Yuga.

Apart from Jr NTR, Nani, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and several others may also appear in cameo roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR is currently gearing up for his film Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor and others.

What more do we know about Kalki 2898 AD?

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD recently unveiled a new poster to announce the film's release date. The film, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, will hit the big screens on May 9. Meanwhile, the new poster showed Prabhas wearing armour and giving an intense look.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first on-screen collaboration. Meanwhile, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan previously appeared in the 2015 film Piku together. Meanwhile, a teaser for the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.