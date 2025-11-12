Updated 12 November 2025 at 23:22 IST
Chiranjeevi In Prabhas' Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Makes A Big Statement, Says 'I Would Do A Straight Solo...'
It was said that Chiranjeevi would play the role of Prabhas' onscreen father in Spirit. South Korean star Done Lee has also been linked to the project.
After being announced in August 2022, Prabhas starrer Spirit is all set to go on the floors. The main cast of the big budget multi-starrer has been locked and includes the likes of Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi. Some reports have linked South Korean star Don Lee to the project as well but the makers are yet to confirm or deny his casting.
Another wild rumour has been doing the rounds on social media that suggests that Chiranjeevi is also a part of Spirit. Vanga denied the rumours but expressed his desire to work with the Tollywood Megastar, saying, "No, no, these are rumours. He is not in the film. If I have to do, I would do a straight solo film with him.”
It was said that Chiranjeevi would play the role of Prabhas' onscreen father in Spirit. However, such reports have been quashed for now by the director. Interestingly, Vanga is a big fan of Chiranjeevi and also has out up a big poster of him in his office. About this, he shared, "That is my favourite shot. A while ago, I posted that on social media wishing him a happy birthday. One of his best expressions, I feel."
When asked about South Korean actor Dong Lee’s speculated casting in Spirit, Vanga subtly dodged the question and neither confirmed nor denied the reports, keeping fans curious. A few weeks back, on Prabhas' birthday, Spirit team released an audio teaser which introduced the Baahubali actor's cop character alongside Prakash Raj's police officer. "I have one bad habit," says Prabhas as an IPS officer, which has stoked fan frenzy.
