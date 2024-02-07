Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Receive Lord Hanuman Idol Before Heading Off To Ayodhya

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who are scheduled to leave for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha happening on Monday, met the fans outside their residence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ram Charan
A viral photo of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. | Image:charankonidela/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are scheduled to jet off to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Before heading off to the holy city, the father-son duo stepped out of their house in Hyderabad to greet the sea of fans. Several videos and photos from the meet and greet session are going viral on the internet.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi greet fans stationed at their residence

In the viral videos and photos, the father-son duo were patiently meeting their fans and accepting gifts from them. In one of the viral videos, fans can be seen cheering and hooting as Ram Charan bent to shake hands with fans. Soon after Chiranjeevi entered, the entire crowd erupted in cheer.

Ram Charan can be seen in a white sweatshirt paired with black pants, while Chiranjeevi opted for an all-black ensemble.

A photo of the father-son duo is also going viral in which they can be seen accepting the idol of Lord Hanuman. They can be seen standing inside a temple and happily posing for the camera. Check out the photo below:

Chiranjeevi is looking forward to attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Taking to his X handle, the megastar shared a lengthy note acknowledging the invitation to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.  began his note with these words, "Creating history. Evoking history. Everlasting in History. This is truly an overwhelming feeling. I consider this invitation a godsend opportunity to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya." In the note, he revealed that Chiranjeevi was one of the names given to Lord Hanuman. Adding to it, he congratulated PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for doing the honours.

He signed off his note by writing, "Hearty Congratulations to each and every Indian on this momentous occasion! Looking forward to those golden moments tomorrow. Jai Shri Ram!"

Published January 21st, 2024 at 22:39 IST

