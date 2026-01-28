Viral Video: Dhanush Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Amid Rumours Of February Wedding With Mrunal Thakur

Popular Tamil actor Dhanush was spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. He was accompanied by his sons, Linga and Yatra, on the spiritual visit. Several videos and photos of the trio from the temple visit are now viral on social media. The visit comes before the rumoured February wedding of the actor with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur.

This selfie of Mrunal and Dhanush first sparked their dating rumours | Image: X

Dhanush seeks blessings at Tirupati

On January 28, videos of Dhanush and his sons from inside the Tirupati temple went viral on social media. In the clips, the Tere Ishk Mein actor was seen dressed in the traditional white dhoti teamed with a matching shawl covering his bare body. He also sported a chandan tika on his forehead.

In the videos, Dhanush's sons could be seen standing guard and shielding him from the crowd. Fans and followers of the actor spotted him and rushed to take pictures with him. His sons ensured the actor's protection from the frenzy. For the unversed, Dhanush has two sons with his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Their older son, Yatra, was born in 2006, and their younger son, Linga, was born in 2010. The estranged couple continue to co-parent their sons despite their divorce, that formalised in 2022.



