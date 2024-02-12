Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:29 IST
Chiranjeevi's Romantic Dance Video With Co-star Suhaasini Resurfaces Ahead Of Valentine's Day
A dance video of actors Chiranjeevi and Suhaasini from their 2019 Class of Eighties reunion is going viral on social media.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
As Valentine's Day is nearing, an old video of OG stars Chiranjeevi and Suhaasini has resurfaced online. The actors who starred together in films like Marana Mrudangam, Maga Maharaju and Manchi Donga, can be seen dancing to one of their iconic songs during their 80s reunion in 2019.
When Chiranjeevi hosted 'Class of Eighties' Actors at his home
The concept of ‘Class Of Eighties’ began in the year 2009, when all the South stars who worked together in the 80s decided to organise an annual reunion every year to celebrate their togetherness. In 2019, the tradition completed 10 years. To celebrate the occasion, actor Chiranjeevi hosted the Class of Eighties at his residence in Hyderabad. Photos and videos of the reunion went viral on social media. Now a video from the same night has resurfaced.
Chiranjeevi, Suhaasini Win Hearts
Recently, marking Valentine's week, the official X handle of SIIMA awards shared a throwback video of actors Chiranjeevi and Suhaasini from their 2019 reunion in which they could be seen performing on a romantic number.
Sharing the video, SIIMA wrote, "Stealing hearts and dancing through time. Chiranjeevi and Suhasini reunite in perfect harmony, proving that some love stories never miss a beat. Couldn't ask for a more perfect duet this Valentine's week!"
What more do we know about Class Of Eighties 2019 reunion?
Apart from Chiranjeevi and Suhaasini, the reunion also saw Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suman, Suresh, Prabhu, Jayaram, Rehman, Khushbu, Raadhika, Poonam Dhillon, Shobana, Nadiya, Raadha, Sarita, Amala Akkineni, Menaka, Jayasudha, Sumalatha, Mohanlal, Lissy, Bhagyaraj, Jayaprada, Sharath Kumar, Aravind, Revathy, Ambika and others in the attendance.
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 20:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The GreaseLifestyle27 minutes ago
Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of CelebsWeb Stories32 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.