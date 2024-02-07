Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Chiranjeevi Starrer Vishwambhara To Clash With Nagarjuna's Next On Sankranthi 2025?

Chiranjeevi, who was just honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, is gearing up to commence filming for his next - Vassishta's fantasy film, Vishwambhara.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chiranjeevi has already marked a positive start to his year, courtesy of the Padma Vibhushan the veteran actor was conferred with. The actor currently has two films in the pipeline - Vassishta's Vishwambhara followed by Boyapati Srinu's next. The scale at which Vishwambhara is being mounted, has piqued the interest of many. The latest speculations about the same hint at a possible box office clash the film may be involved in.

Vishwambhara to release in January 2025?


As per a recent 123Telugu update, the makers of Vishwambhara are currently gearing up to release the film during early January of 2025. The precise date being floated for the same in January 10 which will be around Sankranthi. Though the date happens to be almost a year away, the film appears to have already raked up box office competition.

As per reports, Nagarjuna has blocked the date of January 10 for the release of his 100th film. If so, another major Sankranti release appears to be on the horizon. Recently, reports revealed an interesting detail about Vishwambhara - specifically, the name of the character Chiranjeevi will be essaying in the film. The actor's role is reportedly named Dorababu. Chiranjeevi is also yet to commence filming for Vishwambhara as the actor is still recovering from a knee injury he underwent last year. As far as the release dates of both films involved are concerned, official updates are still awaited.

More on Nagarjuna's 100th film


While there has been no official confirmation regarding the specifics of Nagarjuna's 100th film, it has been known for long that the actor has been keen on making it a spectacle. Internet chatter suggests that film Love Action Romance, bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and helmed by a yet to be named Tamil director will make for the veteran actor's 100th film.

The actor was last seen in 2024 Sankranthi release, Naa Saami Ranga. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

