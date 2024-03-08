Advertisement

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday, the actress announced that she has joined hands with Ram Charan for his next movie tentatively titled as RC16. However, do you know Chiranjeevi always wanted Ram and Janhvi to collaborate on a movie? And had manifested the same 7-year-ago.

Chiranjeevi reveals his wish to watch Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor on screen

An old video is going viral on the internet in which Niharika Konidela can be seen interviewing her uncle Chiranjeevi and brother Ram Charan. She asks the RRR actor one film of her father that he would "love" to remake. To this, he replied, "Gang Leader”. Adding to it Chiranjeevi said that he would wish to see Ram in the remake of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

(A file photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan | Image: Instagram)

Niharika then asked, “Who would you pick as the heroine opposite Ram Charan?” Chiranjeevi then replied, “Sridevi has a daughter, no?” referring to Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor who was 20 years old at the time.

(A file photo of Janhvi with Sridevi | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Janhvi with Sridevi | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starred Chiranjeevi alongside Sridevi. Helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film was a massive success, grossing ₹15 crore at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the time. To date, the film is regarded as a classic drama in the fantasy genre.

Advertisement

What If "#RamCharan & #JanhviKapoor star in "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari" 🤩

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor 🎉🥳🪅@KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Chiranjeevi #GameChanger #RC16 #RamCharanRevolts pic.twitter.com/KcR5h97QE8 — Ayyo (@AyyAyy0)

What do we know about Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's RC16?

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. Esteemed cinematographer Rathnavelu has been roped in to hand the camera, while AR Rahman is joining the crew as the music director. Buchi confirmed that the film has been set in the rural backdrops of Uttarandhra and will be based on kabaddi. Ram Charan will be playing the role of a Kabaddi player.