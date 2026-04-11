Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh Starrer Opens Well Despite Negative Reviews

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 1: Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh headline this action drama. The movie hit the big screens on April 10, after moving from the March 19 slot due to Dhurandhar 2's release. The initial response to the action drama was underwhelming. However, Dacoit has maintained steady on box office.

Dacoit opens well at the box office despite poor reviews

Dacoit was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The movie was also released in both the languages. As per Sacnilk, the Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer raked in ₹6.50 crore at the box office on the opening day of release. The maximum contribution to this was from the film's Telugu version, ie, ₹5.60 crore as opposed to ₹0.90 crore from the Hindi version.

The movie's collection is likely to witness an uptick over the weekend. It is also facing serious competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which remains the first choice of cinegoers even in the fourth week of its theatrical run. The Ranveer Singh starrer minted ₹8.56 crore on the day of Dacoit's release. The movie continues to dominate the box office for another week.

Dacoit opened to a lukewarm response from the cinegoers. While Mrunal Thakur's performance was unanimously praised, the lead actor and the film's plot faltered. As per initial word of mouth, weak storytelling, unthrilling twists, and lack of chemistry between the actors plague the movie.



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Dacoit also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles. The film follows the story of an angry convict who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.



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