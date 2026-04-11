Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Shows No Growth, Collects ₹13.55 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action drama Dacoit released on April 10 amid decent buzz. It earlier steered clear of Dhurandhar 2 and arrived three weeks after Ranveer Singh starrer hit the screens. While the Bollywood spy thriller witnessed a jump in its collection in the fourth weekend again, comfortably crossing the double digit mark domestically, Dacoit seems to be struggling to find a footing. This underwhelming initial run may be driven by the mixed reviews the Telugu film has received.

Dacoit shows negligible growth in its collection

Dacoit opened to ₹6.55 crore on Friday, April 10. It has been allotted over 3800 shows in India. On day 2, when the biz was expected to shoot up, the film minted just ₹7.00 crore, taking its two-day biz to ₹13.55 crore in India. If a major jump on Sunday (April 12) is missing, then Dacoit will struggle to sustain in the first week.

Advertisement

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo | Image: X

Against Dacoit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected ₹13.50 crore from 8244 shows in India on April 11. Dhurandhar 2 is giving decent competition to Dacoit in Telugu states, which have turned out to be the Bollywood blockbuster's biggest markets in South India.

When and where to stream Dacoit after ist theatrical run?

Dacoit will stream four weeks after its theatrical release date. It is expected to hit digital in the first week of May, albeit not in Hindi. The Hindi version will stream 8 weeks after its theatrical debut. As per reports, Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of this actioner. The same was displayed during the opening credits of the film. Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil and others played vital roles in this Shaneil Deo directorial.