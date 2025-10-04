Updated 4 October 2025 at 22:29 IST
Deepika Padukone Or Alia Bhatt, Who Will Sai Pallavi Replace In Nag Ashwin's Movie?
Sai Pallavi is already starring in Bollywood biggie Ramayana series. If reports of her meeting Nag Ashwin are true then she might end up lapping up another huge project, for which a Hindi film actress was the original choice.
Nag Ashwin's much hyped Kalki sequel has faced a major roadblock before it hit the floors. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies recently shared that Deepika Padukone, who played a major role in the first installment, released last year, has been dropped from the upcoming part 2. While the real reason behind Deepika's exit from the yet untitled Kalki sequel remains unknown, it is being reported that the actress' "demands", including fee hike and limited working hours on set, rubbed the makers in the wrong way and they decided to drop her instead.
Interestingly, as per rumours, Deepika also lost on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit opposite Prabhas due to similar reasons. Now, the Kalki team is on the lookout for a new face that could fill in for the Piku star. It has been reported that director Nag Ashwin recently had a meet up with Sai Pallavi, leading to speculation that she might replace Deepika in the much hyped Kalki sequel. However, that is not the complete picture.
According to conflicting reports, Nag Ashwin might have discussed another project with Sai Pallavi during their meet. It was reported last year that apart from the Kalki sequel, the director was planning to make a "women-centric" movie with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. However, this project was only discussed in the media reports and nothing was officially declared. Now, according to some, Sai Pallavi and Nag Ashwin's meet may have been regarding this project and not Kalki.
Sai Pallavi is already making her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Mere Raho. After that, she will star as Goddess Sita in the 2-part Ramayana series, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, among others. If her rumoured meeting with Nag Ashwin turns out to be fruitful, she might end up snatching another big project from a Bollywood heroine. It remains to be seen whether that actress would be Deepika or Alia.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 22:28 IST