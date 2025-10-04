Deepika Padukone Or Alia Bhatt, Who Will Sai Pallavi Replace In Nag Ashwin's Movie?

Nag Ashwin's much hyped Kalki sequel has faced a major roadblock before it hit the floors. Production house Vyjayanthi Movies recently shared that Deepika Padukone, who played a major role in the first installment, released last year, has been dropped from the upcoming part 2. While the real reason behind Deepika's exit from the yet untitled Kalki sequel remains unknown, it is being reported that the actress' "demands", including fee hike and limited working hours on set, rubbed the makers in the wrong way and they decided to drop her instead.

Deepika has been dropped from the Kalki sequel | Image: X

Interestingly, as per rumours, Deepika also lost on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit opposite Prabhas due to similar reasons. Now, the Kalki team is on the lookout for a new face that could fill in for the Piku star. It has been reported that director Nag Ashwin recently had a meet up with Sai Pallavi, leading to speculation that she might replace Deepika in the much hyped Kalki sequel. However, that is not the complete picture.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna Drops First Post After Engagement To Vijay Deverakonda

According to conflicting reports, Nag Ashwin might have discussed another project with Sai Pallavi during their meet. It was reported last year that apart from the Kalki sequel, the director was planning to make a "women-centric" movie with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. However, this project was only discussed in the media reports and nothing was officially declared. Now, according to some, Sai Pallavi and Nag Ashwin's meet may have been regarding this project and not Kalki.