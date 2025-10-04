'I Know You've Been Waiting...': Rashmika Mandanna's First Post After Engagement To Vijay Deverakonda Goes Viral

Rumoured to be dating for years now, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony attended by the actors' families. However, there is no official confirmation from Vijay and Rashmika. According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at 11:15 am at Vijay's residence in Hyderabad. Moreover, it is being said that the wedding is scheduled for February 2026. Vijay and Rashmika have collaborated on films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Rashmika and Vijay have worked in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade | Image: X

While fans are waiting eagerly from some photos from the engagement ceremony or some sort of confirmation from Vijay or Rashmika about their hush-hush engagement, the Thamma actress shared a post on Instagram. However, while fans expected that she would post some moments from her rumoured engagement to Vijay, she instead dropped the teaser of her upcoming movies The Girlfriend. The caption to it read, "I know you guys have been waiting on this one and here it isss (sic)." She also announced that the movie will hit the big screens on November 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rashmika's post, amid rumours of her engagement, was flooded with fans asking her if she was really engaged to Vijay or it is all just rumours. The Animal star has remained silent on the matter so far, neither confirming or denying the beginning of this new phase in her life.