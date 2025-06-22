Despite Apology, Vijay Deverakonda Booked Under SC/ST Act For Comparing Tribes With Pakistani Terrorists

A case has been registered against Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for his alleged remarks about tribal people during a movie pre-release event in Hyderabad in April. According to police, the actor allegedly compared terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22 to tribal wars from 500 years ago while speaking at the event in Hyderabad.

"The actor made comments in April. However, based on a complaint a case underSC/ST Act was booked against him on June 17," a police official shared.

Vijay Devarakonda has been booked under under SC/ST | Image: X

The complaint against Vijay was filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities alleged that the actor who participated in the audio launch event of the movie titled Retro, starring Tamil star Suriya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them. Rathod alleged that Vijay compared tribes with Pakistani terrorists and his comments are perceived as racially offensive.

On May 3, the actor posted a statement on X clarifying that there was no intention to hurt or target any community especially Scheduled Tribes whom he deeply respect and consider as an integral part of the country.

Vijay Deverakonda apologised for his remarks on the tribal community in May | Image: X