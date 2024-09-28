sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 08:53 IST, September 28th 2024

Devara Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR Starrer Beats Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar In Telugu States

Devara Box Office Collection: The action drama is Jr NTR's first solo release since 2018 and comes after the roaring success of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devara collected ₹77 crore in India on its opening day
Devara collected ₹77 crore in India on its opening day | Image: Devara Movie/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:53 IST, September 28th 2024