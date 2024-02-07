Advertisement

Devara, starring Jr NTR, is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. The film marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, marking her debut in the Telugu industry and Saif Ali Khan as an antagonist Bhaira. With just less than three months left for the film to hit the screens, the makers are currently struggling to shoot the film.

Why Devara: Part 1 is struggling to shoot?

The filming for the action drama had been in full swing. Even Jr NTR had cancelled his plan to attend Ram Mandir Pra, Pratishtha in Ayondya on January 22 owing to the time crunch. However, Saif Ali Khan undergoing surgery has led to an abrupt halt in the shooting.

According to several reports, the ongoing schedule was supposed to last for a few weeks more, but owing to Saif's surgery, a new schedule will begin once the actor recovers.

Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital

On Tuesday, January 23, Saif was discharged from the hospital and was snapped with his wife Kareena Kapoor outside his residence. The actor was sporting an arm sling seemingly to support his injured elbow.

Saif was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on January 22 owing to a tricep surgery. The minor surgery was for his old injury, which got triggered while performing an action sequence for his upcoming film Devara. However, now he is doing well and on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Soon after the surgery, Saif issued a statement informing his fans that he was well and thanked the doctors. The statement read, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

Devara is slated to release on April 5, 2024.