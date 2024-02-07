Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 00:59 IST

Devara Hindi Release In Jeopardy After Maidaan Release Date Announcement?

With the announcement of the release dates of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the Hindi box office business of Devara will be impacted.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara vs Maidaan vs BMCM
Devara vs Maidaan vs BMCM | Image:Devara vs Maidaan vs BMCM
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Devara is gearing up to release on April 5 in multiple languages. The makers are planning for a huge pan-India campaign for its wide theatrical debut. However, its Hindi business may be impacted big time by the release of two big Bollywood biggies around the same time - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. While the former was set for Eid release, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has also joined the race.

Things looking tough for Devara in Hindi

RRR star Jr NTR is returning to the big screens almost 2 years after the release of SS Rajamouli's directorial. Devara will be releasing in two parts and promises to be a new cinematic journey for the Telugu star.

Things looking tough for Devara in Hindi I Image: IMDb

Janhvi Kapoor co-stars opposite Jr NTR in the film, which is directed by Koratala Siva. Even though the buzz is strong surrounding the film, especially after the release of its teaser, hinting at a journey into the seas, the business for its Hindi version will face roadblocks with the release of Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both Bollywood films will release on the occasion of Eid and may turn out to be preferred by the Hindi audiences more than Devara. Additionally, with two Hindi films releasing, the screen share of Devara will automatically reduce in the North India.

Devara poster hints at violent film

A new poster of Devara unveiled recently showcased Jr NTR in an intense and fierce look. It showed him standing on a boat in the middle of the aggressive waves of the sea. Behind him one can see other boats and the vast expanse of the charcoal coloured sea and the sky.

Devara poster hints at violent film I Image: IMDb

It was followed by the film's first teaser hinting that the film is set in the backdrop of vast seas with Jr NTR taking on a gory role packed with action.

It will be interesting to which of the three films emerge on top in the much awaited 3-way clash at the box office.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 00:53 IST

