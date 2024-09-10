sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 23:23 IST, September 10th 2024

Devara: Jr NTR Opens Up About The Shark Scene That He 'Hated' Shooting, Says 'It Took Lot Of Time'

At Devara trailer launch, Jr NTR touched upon various aspects of the film, including one scene that sees him riding out of the sea on the back of a shark.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devara will release on September 27
Devara will release on September 27 | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:23 IST, September 10th 2024