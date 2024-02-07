Advertisement

Koratala Siva, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated film Devara starring RRR star Jr NTR and Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, will have to face criminal charges in the 2015 copyright infringement case related to the film Srimanthudu. While the news is everywhere, the only concern that arises among fans is if the director's legal trouble will result in film's delay.

Why will Koratala Siva have to face criminal charges?

The Supreme Court recently asked director Koratala Siva to face criminal charges as imposed by the Nampally, Hyderabad sessions court in the copyright infringement case related to his film Srimanthudu.

What is this whole copyright controversy about?

In 2015, writer Sarath Chandra aka RD Wilson filed a copyright infringement case against Koratala Siva in the Nampally court for using his story Chachentha Prema from Swathi Magazine as the base for his film Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu among others in the lead roles.

Subsequently, the court mandated the initiation of criminal charges against Koratala Siva. Later, Koratala Siva sought relief from the Telangana High Court. Despite presenting his case and scrutinizing the evidence provided by Sarath Chandra, the Telangana High Court upheld the Nampally court's decision. The culmination of these proceedings resulted in the initiation of a criminal case against the Devara director.

Eventually, Koratala Siva moved the Supreme Court. However, after the magistrate carefully deliberated over the director's petition, the bench aligned with the directives of the local courts and reinforced the decision that the director should face criminal charges.

Will this affect the making of Devara?

While the makers of Devara have high hopes for their upcoming film, especially in terms of action sequences and VFX, it is to be seen how much will Koratala Siva's legal issues will impact the film. Currently, the film is scheduled to release on April 5. However, there is a strong buzz that the makers of the film might postpone Devara's release date to avoid a clash with other big films scheduled around the same time. An official confirmation is awaited. Now with Koratala Siva's legal trouble, the makers will most likely postpone the film's release to avoid negative publicity around the release of Devara.

According to India Glitz, the unfolding legal drama has created an air of uncertainty for both the fate of Devara and the director's career. With the legal proceedings underway, fans and industry are hoping for a resolution that will allow the filmmaker to his continue his direction pursuits without further impediment.

