Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

It's controversial/ Devara Makers To Postpone Film Amid Director Koratala Siva's Copyright Infringement Case?

The Supreme Court recently ordered director Koratala Siva to face criminal charges in copyright infringement case regarding his 2-15 film Srimanthudu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Koratala Siva
Koratala Siva | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Koratala Siva, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated film Devara starring RRR star Jr NTR and Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, will have to face criminal charges in the 2015 copyright infringement case related to the film Srimanthudu. While the news is everywhere, the only concern that arises among fans is if the director's legal trouble will result in film's delay. 

Why will Koratala Siva have to face criminal charges?

The Supreme Court recently asked director Koratala Siva to face criminal charges as imposed by the Nampally, Hyderabad sessions court in the copyright infringement case related to his film Srimanthudu.

What is this whole copyright controversy about?

In 2015, writer Sarath Chandra aka RD Wilson filed a copyright infringement case against Koratala Siva in the Nampally court for using his story Chachentha Prema from Swathi Magazine as the base for his film Srimanthudu starring Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu among others in the lead roles.

Subsequently, the court mandated the initiation of criminal charges against Koratala Siva. Later, Koratala Siva sought relief from the Telangana High Court. Despite presenting his case and scrutinizing the evidence provided by Sarath Chandra, the Telangana High Court upheld the Nampally court's decision. The culmination of these proceedings resulted in the initiation of a criminal case against the Devara director.

Advertisement

Eventually, Koratala Siva moved the Supreme Court. However, after the magistrate carefully deliberated over the director's petition, the bench aligned with the directives of the local courts and reinforced the decision that the director should face criminal charges.

Advertisement

Will this affect the making of Devara?

While the makers of Devara have high hopes for their upcoming film, especially in terms of action sequences and VFX, it is to be seen how much will Koratala Siva's legal issues will impact the film. Currently, the film is scheduled to release on April 5. However, there is a strong buzz that the makers of the film might postpone Devara's release date to avoid a clash with other big films scheduled around the same time. An official confirmation is awaited. Now with Koratala Siva's legal trouble, the makers will most likely postpone the film's release to avoid negative publicity around the release of Devara.

Advertisement

According to India Glitz, the unfolding legal drama has created an air of uncertainty for both the fate of Devara and the director's career. With the legal proceedings underway, fans and industry are hoping for a resolution that will allow the filmmaker to his continue his direction pursuits without further impediment.
 

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement