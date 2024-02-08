English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Devara On OTT: When And Where To Watch Jr NTR Starrer Action Drama Post Theatrical Release

Ahead of its release, the makers of Devara have already sold its digital rights to a leading streaming platform. The film might make its OTT debut in June.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Devara poster
Devara poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5. Ahead of its release, the makers have already sold its digital rights to a leading streaming platform. The film might make its OTT debut in June 2024. 

When and where to watch Devara? 

Netflix India South announced the platform has acquired Devaras digital rights in a post on X. The caption read, “Devara strikes fear in the hearts of villains. Gear up for the ultimate hero. #Devara is coming soon on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi as a post-theatrical release!” The film's official X handle hinted that Devara might be a part of the Netflix Tudum event this year. Tudum is a global fan event, which took place in São Paulo, Brazil last year. Details of this year's event are still under wraps. 

 

Previously, in an interview, NTR's brother and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also said that Netflix paid a hefty sum to obtain the digital streaming rights to Devara. The film’s over-the-top streaming service will launch eight weeks after its theatrical debut. Since it is a pan-Indian film, its four-week OTT release is not planned. 

What do we know about Devara?

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is touted to be a period drama. The producer of the film Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has promised sequences that are never seen before in the history of Indian cinema.

The poster of Devara | Image: IMDb

 

Talking about the film's VFX, Kalyan Ram said it is going to be bigger than Game of Thrones. The makers have also promised a thrilling underwater scene. The film will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The latter will be seen in the role of the main antagonist, while Janhvi will most likely romance the lead star Jr NTR in the film. The first-look poster of three stars has been revealed.  The film will be released in two installments just like Pushpa and Salaar.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

