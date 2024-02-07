Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Dhanush's D51 Shoot In Tirupati Halted Due To Overcrowding, Actor's Leaked Look Goes Viral

Dhanush's recent Tirupati schedule of D51 is in the news for multiple reasons and one of them is his leaked look from the shoot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush has collaborated with National Award-winning director Shekhar Kammula and is currently shooting for his debut Telugu film, tentatively titled D51. The film also features Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. However, recent reports reveal that the shooting in Tirupati led to significant disruptions, including a major traffic jam on Alipiri's Hare Rama Hare Krishna road.

What trouble did the D51 Tirupati schedule cause?

On Tuesday, the shooting attracted a large crowd to the location and intensified the traffic situation. Police had to divert the traffic meant for the temple contributing to the chaos. To address the escalating situation, the police temporarily halted the D51 shoot following a filed complaint.

Devotees en route to Tirupati faced challenges navigating the area with the filming occurring on one side and pilgrims heading towards Tirumala on the other. The impact on the public, particularly affecting children and the elderly, has sparked criticism directed at Dhanush's film crew.

A source close to the film told a leading media portal, “Yes, there was a little issue while shooting but Sekhar managed to complete his shoot. It’s untrue that the schedule has been cut short by the police.”

More about D51

The film includes a cameo by Nagarjuna Akkineni and features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead in Dhanush's Telugu debut. Niketh Bommi is handling the cinematography while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are overseeing production design. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are spearheading the film's production.

For the unversed, the movie has been tentatively also titled DNS by the makers after Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Sekhar’s first letters in their names and is reportedly set in a mafia backdrop. The movie will be released in Tamil owing to Dhanush’s native language being Tamil. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the film’s music. Dhanush's previous project, Captain Miller was directed by Arun Matheswaran and garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:03 IST

