Hardik Pandya And Jasmin Walia Soft Launch Their Relationship After Singer Joins WAGs On Mumbai Indians Bus | Watch

Updated April 1st 2025, 11:04 IST
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia. Despite their social media activity and public spotting together, the duo has never confirmed their relationship. A video is doing rounds on social media in which Jasmin was spotted coming out of the stadium after attending the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
A video was shared by Instagram user Manav Manglani, in which Jasmin Walia was greeted by fans and the paps and was looking stunning in a sleek bodycon dress. Her appearance at the stadium has now added more buzz to their dating speculations.
Several pictures from inside the stadium also went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the singer was seen cheering for Pandya’s team Mumbai Indians.
Also Read: Adhi Film Reel Mai Dekhli: Netizens Poke Fun At Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Leaked Video From Sets Of Untitled Romantic Saga
This is not the first time Jasmine was spotted for cricketer matches. Earlier, the singer was also spotted at Narendra Mumbai Stadium, Ahmedabad, during the Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans match.
On March 9, the Indian cricket team clashed with New Zealand for the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Present at the Dubai International Stadium were wives, partners and family members of the players along with the Lakhs of fans. Among this was also British singer Jasmin Walia.
Also Read: Ananya Panday's Then Vs Now Photo Marks Her Full Circle Moment At IPL, Actress Shares What's Still Common
Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality who has recorded songs in three languages - English, Hindi and Punjabi. She was born in Essex, England to parents of Indian descent. She started singing at the age of around 7 or 8 but didn't pursue it as a career. She worked for Natwest Bank as a Customer Adviser for a few years and was enrolled with the ACCA for an accountancy course. However, she eventually dropped out to start her career in showbiz.
In 2010, she started working as an extra in the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex and was promoted to full cast member in 2012. Two years later in 2014, she created her YouTube channel and began uploading song covers alongside artists including Zack Knight, Intens-ti, and Ollie Green Music.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 1st 2025, 11:00 IST