Hardik Pandya And Jasmin Walia Soft Launch Their Relationship After Singer Joins WAGs On Mumbai Indians Bus | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia. Despite their social media activity and public spotting together, the duo has never confirmed their relationship. A video is doing rounds on social media in which Jasmin was spotted coming out of the stadium after attending the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Viral clip of Hardik Pandya’s mystery girl Jasmin Walia

A video was shared by Instagram user Manav Manglani, in which Jasmin Walia was greeted by fans and the paps and was looking stunning in a sleek bodycon dress. Her appearance at the stadium has now added more buzz to their dating speculations.

Several pictures from inside the stadium also went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the singer was seen cheering for Pandya’s team Mumbai Indians.

This is not the first time Jasmine was spotted for cricketer matches. Earlier, the singer was also spotted at Narendra Mumbai Stadium, Ahmedabad, during the Mumbai Indian and Gujarat Titans match.

On March 9, the Indian cricket team clashed with New Zealand for the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Present at the Dubai International Stadium were wives, partners and family members of the players along with the Lakhs of fans. Among this was also British singer Jasmin Walia.

All about Jasmin Walia

Jasmin Walia is a British singer and television personality who has recorded songs in three languages - English, Hindi and Punjabi. She was born in Essex, England to parents of Indian descent. She started singing at the age of around 7 or 8 but didn't pursue it as a career. She worked for Natwest Bank as a Customer Adviser for a few years and was enrolled with the ACCA for an accountancy course. However, she eventually dropped out to start her career in showbiz.

File photo of Jasmin Walia | Source: Instagram