There has been a lot of speculation about Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming action-drama OG for multiple reasons. Even though the film was announced more than a year ago, and the makers released a brief teaser which added to the hype, reports of Pawan Kalyan’s plans to join politics had also emerged, leading to rumours that OG’s producers DVV Entertainment were planning to back out of the production. However, in a recent statement, the makers have clarified their continued association with the project.

Pawan Kalyan in a still from OG teaser | Image: Instagram/DVV Entertainment

OG will be forever ours, DVV Entertainment stated

Recently, there were rumours that another production banner People Media Factory was planning to take over the production of Pawan Kalyan starrer. However, in their latest social media post, DVV Entertainment confirmed that they are still the producers for the Pawan Kalyan. The post read, “OG is ours… #OG will be forever ours…We have full clarity on how Pawan Kalyan Garu’s film will unfold. We are progressing towards it. Always thankful to him. The hunger will be for a longer time, but the Cheetah hunt will leave nothing behind. #TheyCallHimOG.”

OG also marks the South debut of Emraan Hashmi

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. OG also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi who was last seen in Tiger 3. OG’s ensemble cast also includes actors like Arjun Das, Venkat Essay, and Salaar fame Sriya Reddy among others. Noted film composer S Thaman has composed the music for the film while veteran Ravi K Chandran is on board as the Director of Photography.

Reportedly, the shooting stage of OG is nearing completion. In a recent media interview, Sriya Reddy also confirmed the makers’ plan to shoot a grand action sequence in the coming days.

Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan has two other massive film projects in the pipeline - Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.