Dimple Hayathi Slams Trolls Questioning Her Support For Janhvi Kapoor Amid Peddi Controversy: Get A Life

Dimple Hayathi, who extended support to Janhvi Kapoor amid ongoing backlash against Peddi, is being questioned by the people on the internet. During the wee hours of Monday, the actress put the record straight, asking the netizens to "chill" and mind their own business.

Dimple Hayathi hits back at trolls

Taking to her X handle, Dimple penned a post that reads, "Guys relax take a chill pill please concentrate on your lives .. I have got mine my opinion or my experiences doesn’t have to go with you or i come and answer each of you . Get a life."

However, she didn't stop there, and an hour later, she penned another post reminding the internet that not every female actor gets the opportunity to fully showcase their abilities. She emphasised that the conversation should be less about individual targets and work on a plan for what to do in the future. She urged for well-written female characters or leads in future.

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"But one thing to remember not every female actor is fortunate enough to receive roles that fully showcase their abilities. Sometimes they have to spend years working within the limitations of the characters they are offered or written for them. It’s not about who have come from where and who’s who big or small or who is less over who it’s only spoken and unfair to place entire burden on a female lead actors when the shortcomings clears stem from the writing. That’s said, the conversations should perhaps be less about individual targets and learn more about what to be done in the future coming in filmmaking and well written female characters or leads as well," she wrote.

Who is Dimple Hayathi?

She predominantly works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She started her career with the 2017 Telugu film Gulf and went on to star in movies such as Abhinetri 2, Atrangi Re, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum and Dilmaar.

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What is the row around Peddi?

Social media users ripped the movie apart for using Janhvi Kapoor as a prop and scenes of her with Ram Charan actually showcasing harassment, but passed off as romance. The clips circulating online have sparked a bigger conversation about the portrayal of women in the Telugu film industry. The hypersexualising of the actress, shots focusing on her navel, and the character being stripped of any agency sparked a massive backlash for Peddi online.

Following this, the director Buchi Babu Sana took responsibility and penned an apology. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday morning, Bucci Babu Sana wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.”

Assuring action over the problematic scene, the director in the official statement mentioned, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”

He concluded the statement by writing, “Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values.”