Published 15:39 IST, October 4th 2024

Disgusting: Netizens Fume As Rape Accused Jani Master Granted Bail For National Award Ceremony

Jani Master Out On Bail: The rape-accused choreographer was granted interim bail to receive the National Award from Oct 6-10. This has left netizens furious.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jani Master
Jani Master booked for sexual assault | Image: Jani Master /Instagram
