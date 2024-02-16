English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Double iSmart Makers Lock Release Date, Share New Poster Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ram Pothineni, Puri

Puri Jagannadh's last directorial venture, Liger, was a box office disaster. The director is set to make a comeback with Double iSmart.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Double iSmart
Double iSmart | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Double iSmart, the sequel to the 2019 film, iSmart Shankar, has locked in an official release date. The Ram Pothineni film, after being in the works for months, will be seeing through a Summer 2024 release. Double iSmart will be Puri Jagannadh's first directorial venture since the box office disaster of his Bollywood directorial debut, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger.

Advertisement

Double iSmart locks a release date


For the unversed, the makers of Double iSmart, was initially slated for a release on March 8 coinciding with the occasion of Maha Shivratri. However, the Ram Pothineni starrer has now been postponed. As per a Gulte report, the makers of the film are now looking at June 14 as the new date for the film's release. The promotions for the film too, accordingly, have been halted with only a few posters having been released.

Advertisement


Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Double iSmart notably stars Sanjay Dutt along side Ram Pothineni. Vishu Reddy will also be seen in a key role in the film. Not only is Puri Jagannadh directing the film but is also co-producing it along side Charmy Kaur - incidentally, the duo had collaborated for the former's Liger too, back in 2022. The music for the film has been composed by Mani Sharma.

Advertisement

Ram Pothineni has two projects lined up for 2024


Ram Pothineni was last seen in 2023 film Skanda. The actor notably heled a dual role in the film. 2024 will see the actor feature in two back to back projects. First in line is Double iSmart which will see him reprise his role of Shankar from the 2019 action and science fiction film.

Advertisement

The actor will be seen in a massy, entertaining avatar, and has gone through a rigorous body transformation for the same. Next in line for Pothineni, is an untitled Gautham Vasudev Menon film. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

10 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo