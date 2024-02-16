Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST
Double iSmart Makers Lock Release Date, Share New Poster Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ram Pothineni, Puri
Puri Jagannadh's last directorial venture, Liger, was a box office disaster. The director is set to make a comeback with Double iSmart.
Double iSmart, the sequel to the 2019 film, iSmart Shankar, has locked in an official release date. The Ram Pothineni film, after being in the works for months, will be seeing through a Summer 2024 release. Double iSmart will be Puri Jagannadh's first directorial venture since the box office disaster of his Bollywood directorial debut, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger.
Double iSmart locks a release date
For the unversed, the makers of Double iSmart, was initially slated for a release on March 8 coinciding with the occasion of Maha Shivratri. However, the Ram Pothineni starrer has now been postponed. As per a Gulte report, the makers of the film are now looking at June 14 as the new date for the film's release. The promotions for the film too, accordingly, have been halted with only a few posters having been released.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Double iSmart notably stars Sanjay Dutt along side Ram Pothineni. Vishu Reddy will also be seen in a key role in the film. Not only is Puri Jagannadh directing the film but is also co-producing it along side Charmy Kaur - incidentally, the duo had collaborated for the former's Liger too, back in 2022. The music for the film has been composed by Mani Sharma.
Ram Pothineni has two projects lined up for 2024
Ram Pothineni was last seen in 2023 film Skanda. The actor notably heled a dual role in the film. 2024 will see the actor feature in two back to back projects. First in line is Double iSmart which will see him reprise his role of Shankar from the 2019 action and science fiction film.
The actor will be seen in a massy, entertaining avatar, and has gone through a rigorous body transformation for the same. Next in line for Pothineni, is an untitled Gautham Vasudev Menon film.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST
