Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Double Ismart: Puri Jagan To Invest Massive Amount To Make The Climax Of Ram Pothineni's Film

Puri Jagan invests significantly in the climax of Double Ismart, starring Ram Pothineni, aiming for blockbuster success and overcoming past setbacks.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Double Ismart
Double Ismart | Image:Double Ismart
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Double Ismart director Puri Jagan faced a significant setback with his last film Liger, ending as a box office flop. This outcome led to the cancellation of Vijay Deverakonda's new film with Puri, causing substantial financial losses for the director. Despite the setbacks, Puri Jagan is making a comeback with the much-anticipated film Double Ismart, starring Ram Pothineni. The sequel to Ismart Shankar, the film has garnered attention with the audio rights being acquired by Aditya Music for a substantial amount.

Splurging massively on Double Ismart's climax

Noteworthy is Puri Jagan's bold move in allocating a whopping ₹8 crores solely for the climax of Double Ismart, which was shot in Mumbai over the last 12 days. Unlike his usual approach of making films on a low budget, Puri is sparing no expense for the climax, especially with Sanjay Dutt portraying the main villain. The director is determined to make this film a hit and has opted for an extravagant climax without compromise.

Director splurges massively on Double Ismart's climax I Image: IMDb

 

The film features Kavya Thapar as one of the female leads, expected to showcase her in a captivating role. Puri Jagan, known for glamorizing his heroines, aims for Double Ismart to be a turning point for the actress in Tollywood. Ram Pothineni, seeking a comeback after the failure of Skanda, is under immense pressure to deliver. Double Ismart becomes crucial for him to regain stardom after the success of Ismart Shankar.

 

High expectations from Puri Jagan's next I Image: IMDb

High expectations from Puri Jagan's next

With the successful formula of Ismart Shankar behind them, Puri Jagan and Ram Pothineni are looking to recreate their magic in Double Ismart. The massive budget allocation for the climax signifies the director's commitment to delivering a blockbuster, raising expectations for the film's performance at the box office. As fans eagerly await the sequel, the stakes are high for both the director and the lead actor to make Double Ismart a resounding success.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

