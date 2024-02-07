Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan is busy shooting for his upcoming pan-India film Lucky Baskhar. Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film marks the maiden collaboration between him and Dulquer. On Friday, the actor shared the new poster of the film along with a new update.

Dulquer Salmaan shares exciting debate about Lucky Baskhar

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer shared a post and announced that the first look will be unveiled on Saturday. In the new post, we can see Dulquer, clad in formal attire and holding a bag, walking up the stairs of Magadha Bank. "A first step into the remarkable journey of our #LuckyBaskhar, begins tomorrow at 04:41pm!" read the caption.

More about Lucky Baskhar

Meenakshi Chaudhary has joined the cast as the female lead. The film revolves around the theme of "an ordinary man’s ascent to unbelievable heights". Last year, on the occasion of Dulquer's birthday in July, the makers shared the first poster. It features the actor peeping through Rs 100 notes with only his smile visible. The Rs 100 note in the poster looks old, hinting that the movie might be set in an earlier period. It also indicates that the film might talk about a financial scam of the time.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the film, which is said to be set on a huge scale with Dulquer on board. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film, while Navin Nooli is handling the editing department.

(A file photo of Dulquer Salmaan | Image: Instagram)

Other than Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The Tamil film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami and Nassar, in pivotal roles.