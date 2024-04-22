Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan among others is one of the most anticipated films lined up for release this year. The movie directed by Nag Ashwin has sparked excitement among fans due to its intriguing narrative and the massive scale it is mounted on. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it is being reported that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda have been roped in to play cameo roles in the pan-India project.

Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda to feature in Kalki 2898 AD?

According to a report by Gulte, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to make special appearances in Kalki 2898 AD. It is to be noted that the rumours of Vijay doing a cameo in the Prabhas-Deepika starrer action spectacle are not new.

Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X

Dulquer's name has also been unofficially attached to the project for sometime now. However, according to latest reports, the two South stars will soon begin filming for their respective portions in the movie.

Kakli 2898 AD teaser reveals Amitabh Bachchan's first look as Ashwatthama

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Sunday revealed the character teaser of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, the immortal archer and Lord Shiva devotee, from the highly anticipated film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie is produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

‘KALKI 2898 AD’: AMITABH BACHCHAN AS ASHWATTHAMA… WATCH THE GLIMPSE HERE… #AmitabhBachchan as #Ashwatthama in #Kalki2898AD… The glimpse was unveiled in #Nemawar [#MadhyaPradesh] today.



Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #KamalHaasan, #Prabhas,#DeepikaPadukone and #DishaPatani…… pic.twitter.com/g1jxrQ5MrO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh)

A clip introducing Bachchan as Ashwatthama was revealed on Sunday, April 21. In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says. In no time, the teaser of Kalki 2898 AD went viral on social media. Big B has also been digitally de-aged in the movie. Reportedly, teasers introducing Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's characters will follow soon.

Kalki 2898 AD release date is not yet finalised.