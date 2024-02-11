Advertisement

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle released on February 9 in cinema halls. The movie opened to good response on day 1 and collected a little over ₹6 crore in India. However, on its second day, the film witnessed a little decline in the Telugu version, which could be attributed to the mixed reviews that the film has been getting from the audience.

Eagle witnesses a decline

Ravi Teja starrer minted ₹6.1 crore on day one in Telugu and ₹10 lakh in Hindi. On Saturday, the film's box office collection witnessed a little decline. According to Sacnilk, Eagle collected ₹4.97 crore in Telugu version and ₹12 lakh for its Hindi version. The nett collection in India for Eagle currently stands at ₹11.29 crore. Additionally, the action film has minted ₹8.6 crore worldwide, thus making its collection stand at a little below ₹20 crore in two days.

Eagle plot and other details

Director Karthik Gattamneni’s Eagle, headlined by Ravi Teja, is an out-and-out action film. The film follows the story of Sahadev Varma (Ravi Teja), hailing from Talakona, who produces rare wild cotton. Nalini (Anupama Parameswaran), a journalist, learns that the rare cotton cultivated by Sahadev is in huge demand in Europe.

Nalini writes an article about him, which lands her in trouble. She gets to know that Sahadev is the most wanted person for RAW, naxals and terrorists. Who is this Sahadev? Why are these groups after him? What is he doing in Talakona? The film answers all of these questions by putting the spotlight on Ravi Teja's character.

According to early reviews on social media, the film packs a solid punch in the second half, with the action taking centerstage. The movie is expected to be a treat for the fans of Mass Maharaja.