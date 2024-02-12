Advertisement

Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, hit the big screens on February 9. The action movie, which opened to a good response, saw a decline in its collection on Saturday and Sunday. The first weekend collection of Ravi Teja's latest has not been up to the mark in India and abroad but it has still managed to earn a little over ₹30 crore worldwide in the first thee days of its release.

Eagle box office collection decline over the weekend

Eagle sees Ravi Teja in an out-and-out action avatar. While the movie has received mixed reviews, it is beng praised for the action blocks, especially in the second half. The Karthik Gattamneni directorial collected ₹4.6 crore on its third day for its Telugu version, which was less than its opening day figures of ₹6.1 crore. Adding day 2 collection of ₹4.87 crore, the film's nett collection in India in Telugu stands at ₹15.57 crore.

In Hindi, the movie has not been able to pick up pace at all, with its three-day collection standing at below ₹40 lakh.

Advertisement

Eagle worldwide collection

According to Sacnilk, overseas Eagle has collected mere ₹2 crore in three days. It is evident that the film is struggling both in the domestic and international markets. The movie is facing competition from Lal Salaam, in which Rajinikanth has a cameo role, and True Lover. Bothe these movies have also failed to draw in the audience. Despite that Eagle has been running low on fuel and is expected to struggle in the coming days.

Advertisement