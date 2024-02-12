Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Eagle Box Office Collection Day 3: Ravi Teja Starrer Witnesses Decline After Good Opening

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle has not been able to draw in audiences as expected. The film's three-day collection stands at a little above ₹15 crore.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eagle
Eagle | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, hit the big screens on February 9. The action movie, which opened to a good response, saw a decline in its collection on Saturday and Sunday. The first weekend collection of Ravi Teja's latest has not been up to the mark in India and abroad but it has still managed to earn a little over ₹30 crore worldwide in the first thee days of its release.

Eagle box office collection decline over the weekend

Eagle sees Ravi Teja in an out-and-out action avatar. While the movie has received mixed reviews, it is beng praised for the action blocks, especially in the second half. The Karthik Gattamneni directorial collected ₹4.6 crore on its third day for its Telugu version, which was less than its opening day figures of ₹6.1 crore. Adding day 2 collection of ₹4.87 crore, the film's nett collection in India in Telugu stands at  ₹15.57 crore. 

In Hindi, the movie has not been able to pick up pace at all, with its three-day collection standing at below ₹40 lakh.

Advertisement

Eagle worldwide collection

According to Sacnilk, overseas Eagle has collected mere ₹2 crore in three days. It is evident that the film is struggling both in the domestic and international markets. The movie is facing competition from Lal Salaam, in which Rajinikanth has a cameo role, and True Lover. Bothe these movies have also failed to draw in the audience. Despite that Eagle has been running low on fuel and is expected to struggle in the coming days.

Advertisement

 

 

  

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement