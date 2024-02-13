Advertisement

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle released on the big screens on February 9. The Telugu action film was earlier supposed to release during Sankranthi but opted out of the race due to other titles releasing on the same day. Seems like the decision to avoid clash was a good one as Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram lead the race in the Sankranthi clash. Meanwhile, despite a solo release, Eagle is struggling at the box office.

Eagle's underwhelming show at box office

Ravi Teja's Eagle despite being an out-and-out actin film has failed to reel in viewers. The film's collection in India are driven by the Telugu states. Outside of Ravi Teja's home market, the film has failed to gather much momentum. Driven by its average Telugu business, Eagle has collected ₹17.57 crore in India. Overseas the movie has collected ₹2.5 crore, taking its total to ₹21.25 crore worldwide in four days of its release.

The Hindi collection of the film are negligible and stands at ₹45 lakh.

What is Eagle about?

Director Karthik Gattamneni’s Eagle, headlined by Ravi Teja, is an out-and-out action film. The film follows the story of Sahadev Varma (Ravi Teja), hailing from Talakona, who produces rare wild cotton. Nalini (Anupama Parameswaran), a journalist, learns that the rare cotton cultivated by Sahadev is in huge demand in Europe.

Nalini writes an article about him, which lands her in trouble. She gets to know that Sahadev is the most wanted person for RAW, naxals and terrorists. Who is this Sahadev? Why are these groups after him? What is he doing in Talakona? The film answers all of these questions by putting the spotlight on Ravi Teja's character.

According to early reviews on social media, the film packs a solid punch in the second half, with the action taking centerstage.

