Eagle Box Office Day 1: Ravi Teja’s Action Flick Opens To a Decent Start, Earns ₹6 Crore

Advertisement

Eagle hit the big screen on February 9 coinciding with Valentine Week. The film was initially slated to be released on January 12 but was pushed to avoid release on crowded Sankranthi weekend. Though Ravi Teja's Eagle is the only notable Telugu release on the date, it is still not safe from possible competition from major releases in other languages like Lal Salaam and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Eagle fails to take off at the box office

Despite facing no competition from any other significant release in the language, Ravi Teja starrer failed to impress on its opening day. The movie raked in ₹6 crore at the domestic box office. The movie was also released in Hindi but failed to draw an audience to the theatre.

At present, the film is running with a theatre occupancy of 8.90% in the morning shows. The evening shows are running at an occupancy of ₹6.51%. The film was hailed as the Mass Maharaja’s ‘comeback’ but failed to impress the audience.

Why was Eagle delayed?

Eagle's initial release date was slated for January 13 over the Sankranthi weekend. The film was initially set to go head to head with releases like Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. Instead of a fair shot at the box office for all the films coupled with the promise of a solo release from the Telugu Film Chamber, the date was officially pushed to February 9.

However, Eagle will now be butting heads at the box office with Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which have also marked their release on the same date.