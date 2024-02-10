Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

Eagle Box Office Prediction Day 1: Ravi Teja Film To Face Stiff Competition At Box Office

The Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was slated to release over the Sankranthi weekend - something eventually postponed to February 9 in hopes of a solo release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eagle
Eagle | Image:People Media Factory/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Ravi Teja starrer Eagle has marked its theatrical release on February 9. This comes after the film's makers pushed its release date from January 13, so as to be able to allow Eagle a solo release. Though Ravi Teja's Eagle is the only notable Telugu release on the date, it is still not safe from possible competition from major releases in other languages - something that is reflecting in its box office prediction for its opening day.

Eagle predicted to have an underwhelming opening


Eagle will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Karthik Ghattamneni. The Mass Maharaja starrer, as per a Sacnilk report, is eyeing an opening of ₹5 crores. Early reports from netizens about the film reflect a possible trend of good word of mouth boosting its ticket sales and audience footfall.

Eagle, however, should have ideally been eyeing a significantly higher opening owing to it being mounted on Ravi Teja's shoulders. Additionally, the significant delay in release should have contributed to the hype surrounding the film - something which fails to be happening as far as the opening day predictions are concerned. Mounted on a budget of ₹45 crores, Eagle clearly has a long way to go in terms of not only recovering the budget but also minting profit.

Why was Eagle delayed?


Eagle's initial release date was slated for January 13 over the Sankranthi weekend. The film was initially set to go head to head with releases like Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga. In lieu of a fair shot at the box office for all the films coupled with the promise of a solo release from the Telugu Film Chamber, the date was officially pushed to February 9.

However, Eagle will now be butting heads at the box office with Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which have also marked their release on the same date.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 22:25 IST

