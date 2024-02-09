Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Eagle Director Reveals Why Ravi Teja Does Comedy, Dances Despite Being A Brilliant Actor

The Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was initially slated for a Sankranthi release in January. The film however, will now be releasing on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eagle
Eagle | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Eagle. The Karthik Ghattamneni directorial was initially slated to release on January 13 as a contender in the already packed Sankranthi box office race. The film was up against the likes of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's HanuMan, among other titles. Though the makers pulled the film out of the race in the hopes of a solo release, Eagle's new release date has it vying for audience footfall with big releases like Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Ahead of the film's release, director Karthik Ghattamneni has opened up about working with the star actor.

Karthik Ghattamneni opens up on Ravi Teja's 'brilliance'


In an exclusive chat with 123Telugu, Eagle director Karthik Ghattamneni opened up about directing Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. For the unversed, the pre-release event of the film saw the actor affirm how much he had thoroughly enjoyed playing his role in Eagle. Addressing the same, Karthik reflected how because of his commercial pull, the actor dabbles across multiple genres. However, in Eagle, his true strength as an actor will gain the spotlight. 

Advertisement


He said, "Ravi Teja Garu is a brilliant actor. But for commercial reasons, he has to do comedy, action, dance, and many other things. In Eagle, he looks like a character, and the audience will be able to feel that difference. Being intense and cool is a different quality in him."

Advertisement

Karthik Ghattamneni has crafted Eagle with an international perspective in mind


The director further reflected how Eagle has been mounted with an intentionally international touch. As a matter of fact, Ravi Teja plays a cotton farmer who ends up tackling an issue which the director categorises as "international ". Additionally, Karthik cited international classics like Rambo and Terminator as his inspiration for the film. 

Advertisement


He said, "Eagle is a larger-than-life entertainer. The Eagle’s destruction is for society. That is kept in suspense for now. The protagonist is a cotton farmer, but the problem he deals with is international. It is also relevant to us. Eagle is an attempt to bring films like Rambo and Terminator to the Telugu audience."

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement