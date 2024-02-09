Eagle Director Reveals Why Ravi Teja Does Comedy, Dances Despite Being A Brilliant Actor

Advertisement

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Eagle. The Karthik Ghattamneni directorial was initially slated to release on January 13 as a contender in the already packed Sankranthi box office race. The film was up against the likes of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's HanuMan, among other titles. Though the makers pulled the film out of the race in the hopes of a solo release, Eagle's new release date has it vying for audience footfall with big releases like Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Ahead of the film's release, director Karthik Ghattamneni has opened up about working with the star actor.

Karthik Ghattamneni opens up on Ravi Teja's 'brilliance'



In an exclusive chat with 123Telugu, Eagle director Karthik Ghattamneni opened up about directing Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. For the unversed, the pre-release event of the film saw the actor affirm how much he had thoroughly enjoyed playing his role in Eagle. Addressing the same, Karthik reflected how because of his commercial pull, the actor dabbles across multiple genres. However, in Eagle, his true strength as an actor will gain the spotlight.

He said, "Ravi Teja Garu is a brilliant actor. But for commercial reasons, he has to do comedy, action, dance, and many other things. In Eagle, he looks like a character, and the audience will be able to feel that difference. Being intense and cool is a different quality in him."

Karthik Ghattamneni has crafted Eagle with an international perspective in mind



The director further reflected how Eagle has been mounted with an intentionally international touch. As a matter of fact, Ravi Teja plays a cotton farmer who ends up tackling an issue which the director categorises as "international ". Additionally, Karthik cited international classics like Rambo and Terminator as his inspiration for the film.

He said, "Eagle is a larger-than-life entertainer. The Eagle’s destruction is for society. That is kept in suspense for now. The protagonist is a cotton farmer, but the problem he deals with is international. It is also relevant to us. Eagle is an attempt to bring films like Rambo and Terminator to the Telugu audience."