Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Eagle First Impression: Cinegoers Hail Action Flick As Ravi Teja’s ‘Comeback’ Movie

Eagle starring Ravi Teja was initially slated for a Sankranthi release in January. The film, however, was rescheduled to release on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eagle
Eagle | Image:X
Eagle hit the big screen country-wide on February 9. Initially slated for a Sankranthi release on January 12 the Ravi Teja starrer was pulled from the crowded weekend to avoid a clash with other biggies like Captain Miller, Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. However, on the new date as well, the film is facing competition from Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam. Fans of the actor caught the first day, the first show of the film in theatres and took to social media to review Eagle. Check out what the first reviews say. 

How are Eagle first reviews? 

Early responses to the Ravi Teja starrer have been mostly positive. Coming from a string of moderately performing films at the box office, fans of the actor opine that Eagle might become a ‘blockbuster’ giving Teja the comeback he desperately needs. The initial reviews of the movie have generally hailed the second half of the action flick. 

A user took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “#EagleReview :-  Strong Reactions Are Coming From The Public May Be This Is The Come Back Movie OF #RaviTeja  Mind-Blowing 2nd Half 🔥”

Another user heaped praises of the dialogues in the film. The comment read, “Just watched the movie....#Eagle @RaviTeja_offl anna mass jathara and @Karthik_gatta anna visuals matram next level and dialogues are too impressive...fans ki mathram poonakale”

 

Sharing a sequence from the movie, a user praised Ravi Teja’s performance and called the film his best action flick ever. The post read, “#EagleReview -    GORGEOUS ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #RaviTeja  Has Done Amazing Job. The Best Part OF The Film Is The Second Half. In The First Half The Film Seems To Be Dull While Trying To Build The Story. Career Best Action Sequences OF #RaviTeja.” 

Another user called Eagle ‘One-man show’. The post read, “Just Now Completed My Show 2nd Half >> 1st Half 🥵🥵🔥🔥 #RaviTeja Screen presence, acting, Dialogues one man show 🔥 BGM next level 🔥🔥 Screen play and Direction superb 🔥 Hollywood Range Quality Bomma  Block Buster Movie 🥵🔥🔥”

All you need to know about Eagle 

Apart from Ravi Teja, Eagle also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala & others. Written, directed and edited By Karthik Gattamneni. The music is composed by Davzand. Screenplay of the film has been written by Karthik Ghattamneni & Manibabu Karanam and the dialogues are penned by Manibabu Karanam. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

