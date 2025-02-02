'Every Major Decision In My Life...': Naga Chaitanya Reveals His Go-To Person For Advice, Can You Guess Who It Is?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 last year in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios. Post their wedding, the couple are busy with their respective projects. Naga Chaitanya who is all geared up for his upcoming film Thandel, opened up about his bond with his family and wife.

Naga Chaitanya takes decisions after input from wife Sobhita?

According to report, Naga Chaitanya opened up his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. He revealed that how he confides in her about everything and values her opinion. The Laal Singh Chadha actor also said that every major decision in his life he takes only after Sobhita’s input.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala first met at the actor's residence years ago. The actress was invited to their residence by Chay's father Nagarjuna who liked her performance in the 2018 Telugu spy film Goodachari. At the time, Naga Chaitanya only met the Made In Heaven actress in passing. They had their first conversation in April 2022 when they added each other on social media.

Naga Chaitanya-Sohbhita Dhulipala’s wedding

On August 8 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Months later, the couple tied the knot in Annapurna Studios, which is owned by the actor's family. The actress shared photos from their December 4 wedding with the caption, “Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life?”

