Ranbir Kapoor To Skip Ramayana Trailer Launch In Delhi? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor is expected to attend the Ramayana trailer launch, scheduled in New Delhi on July 18. The actor, along with the director, Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and other actors, Yash and Sai Pallavi, was said to attend the pre-release event that has garnered a massive buzz on social media. Amid the hype, it is now reported that Ranbir has caught an eye infection.

Members of Ranbir's team have told media outlets that the actor has contracted conjunctivitis, which is a highly contagious eye infection. As per the insiders in the know, the source of the infection was his toddler daughter, Raha, who got the infection first. However, his team has confirmed that he will be attending the Ramayana pre-release event in Delhi. They have shared that the actor might appear wearing sunglasses as protection.

The eye infection is likely the reason why Ranbir skipped the wedding festivities of his wife, Alia Bhatt's friend, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. The news of his infection comes a day after the actor was spotted exiting an eye clinic in Mumbai. It is yet to be seen if the actor is able to Ramayana event or not.



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Ramayana trailer certified

The Ramayana trailer was approved by CBFC on July 15. The 4-minute and 15-second-long trailer was given a ‘U’ certificate by the censor board. Following the trailer release in Delhi, the movie will also head to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Namit Malhotra are likely to attend the global premiere of the movie's trailer as well. This will make Ramayana only the second Indian movie to ever debut at Comic Con after Kalki 2898AD.

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